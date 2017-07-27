Brewers stink it up, lose 15-2 as Nationals tie record

WASHINGTON D.C. | The Washington Nationals didn’t score a run against the Brewers until the 8th inning of game two of their series. Then they exploded for 7 runs in the 8th Wednesday night to beat the Crew, and 15 runs Thursday afternoon en route to a 15-2 drubbing. The Nats also tied a major league record hitting five home runs in one inning. The barrage came in the 3rd against Brewers righty Michael Blazek. The Nats hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers at one point and finished with 8 homers on the day. Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman each hit two home runs.

Nationals starter Max Scherzer pitched six innings of three-hit ball. Scherzer (12-5) allowed one run and struck out nine to bring his total this year to 201 — his sixth consecutive season with at least 200, the longest active streak in the majors.

The eight home runs tied the franchise mark set in July 1978 by the Montreal Expos against Atlanta.

Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw and Lewis Brinson each hit solo homers for the Brewers who have lost nine of 11 and leave Washington a full game behind the Cubs in the NL Central. The Brewers return home to host the Cubs in a big weekend series at Miller Park.

Brent Suter (1-1, 2.84 ERA) takes the mound Friday night in the opener of the three-game showdown.

