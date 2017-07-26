It’s true. Martellus Bennett spent Tuesday night sleeping on locker room floor

GREEN BAY | It has to be one of the strangest beginnings to Packers training camp. Tight end Martellus Bennett failed to inform anyone he would be checking in late to St. Norbert College on Tuesday night. Hotels in the area were booked. So rather than sleep in his car, Bennett drove to Lambeau Field and spent the night sleeping on the locker room floor in front of his locker.

The veteran who signed with the Packers in the offseason put out a video on instragram, stating he actually doesn’t mind sleeping on the floor. But he was afraid “ghosts (in Lambeau Field) might get him.”

“Just got to Green Bay not too long ago and couldn’t get into the dorms, so now I’m sleeping on the floor [in front of] my locker,” Bennett said in the video. “Camp life, Day 1.”

“Sleeping on the floor actually doesn’t bother me, I actually like to sleep on the floor from time to time. Honestly. I should’ve told somebody I’d be getting in late tonight.”

Coach Mike McCarthy was at Lambeau Field late Tuesday night as well but did not notice Bennett.

“I heard all about it,” McCarthy said Wednesday morning. “I was here late last night, so he must have came after I left. I don’t usually check lockers for people sleeping.”

Players were required to be at Lambeau Field for physicals at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, so Bennett was right on time. Tuesday was considered a travel day for the players, but most checked into the dorms that afternoon. The first practice is Thursday morning at 8:15 on Ray Nitschke Field.

