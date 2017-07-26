Offense backs career-best start for Davies in win over Nationals

WASHINGTON — The Milwaukee Brewers went from playing one of the league’s worst teams to one of the league’s best, but that didn’t stop them from beating the Washington Nationals 8-0 Tuesday night behind a strong start from Zach Davies.

Davies went 7.2 innings, giving up just three hits while striking out seven. It’s the deepest into a game he’s gone in his career, but just the third time he’s gone at least seven innings this season — though all three have come in the last month.

“He was really good in [his last start] and this was more of the same,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said of Davies’ most recent performance. “His off-speed the last two games has been working about as good as it can and all four pitches he’s using them very effectively…two in a row really good ones for Zach.”

The win kept pace with the Chicago Cubs, who beat the Chicago White Sox earlier in the day. Milwaukee now regains sole possession of first place in the National League Central after losing seven of the previous eight games and watching a 5 ½ game lead disappear in less than two weeks.

“At this time for us, it’s time to get going,” Davies said. “It’s time for us to separate ourselves and get back to the way we were playing in the first half. Especially making a statement against a good team like [the Nationals], it’s to say that we’re here to stay.”

But Davies didn’t get the win on his own. The Milwaukee offense produced a trio of home runs (Travis Shaw in the fourth inning, and Eric Thames and Manny Piña in the fifth inning) on the way to the victory. That success might have been a product of a lineup change after Counsell moved Thames to fifth in the batting order. He had previously only batted second or third.

Jimmy Nelson will try to keep the momentum moving for Milwaukee when he gets the start opposite Gio Gonzalez on Wednesday night.

