Brewers make trade for Swarzak, still involved in Tigers discussions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have officially become buyers before the July 31 trade deadline, dealing outfield prospect Ryan Cordell to the Chicago White Sox for right handed pitcher Anthony Swarzak.

Swarzak has a 2.23 ERA this season in 41 appearances, logging his first career save in Monday’s win over the Chicago Cubs. The 31-year-old has a 4.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a career-best 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Milwaukee gets a solid reliever in the deal, but Swarzak will no longer be under team control after the 2017 season.

Milwaukee gives up it’s No. 17 prospect for Swarzak, though Cordell didn’t exactly earn glowing reviews from MLB columnist Jeff Passan.

In 68 games in Triple A Colorado Springs this year, 25-year-old Cordell is batting .284 with 10 home runs and 45 RBI.

More trades coming?

MLB insider Jon Morosi reports the Brewers are still in discussions with the Detroit Tigers in regards to a potential trade for Ian Kinsler and/or Justin Wilson.

No word on how serious those talks have become, but Milwaukee and Detroit have been closely linked in trade rumors over the past week. The Brewers and Athletics have also been in reports in recent weeks, as Milwaukee looks for a starting pitcher to add to their rotation. The A’s are looking for center field prospects in exchange for Sonny Gray — a position at which the Brewers are extremely deep.

