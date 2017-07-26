Brewers call up Lewis Brinson, Garza sent to DL

Brewers top prospect Lewis Brinson is getting another shot in the majors while pitcher Matt Garza is getting another stint on the disabled list.

Garza was expected to start Thursday morning’s game in Washington. That won’t happen as the Brewers have placed Garza on the 10-day DL with a right lower leg strain retroactive to July 23rd. Brinson gets the call up from Triple-A Colorado Springs and will likely start for the Brewers in center field Wednesday night against the Nationals. Thursday’s starter for the Brewers is still to be determined.

The 23-year-old Brinson made his major-league debut last month, connecting for just three hits in 31 at bats, but has consistently ranked as one of the top prospects in baseball.

Brinson was batting .345 with 10 home runs, 63 runs, 43 RBI and 11 stolen bases through 68 games in Triple-A, and was riding an 18-game hit streak before being called up.

Originally selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2012 draft, Brinson was moved at last year’s trade deadline as part of a package deal for Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy and closer Jeremy Jeffress.

Matt Garza (4-5) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings to take the loss last Friday against the Phillies.

