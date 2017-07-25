Report: Brewers linked to Joe Smith

Another day goes by and the non-waiver trade deadline is quickly approaching. The Brewers have once again been linked to another relief pitcher. This time it’s Joe Smith of the Toronto Blue Jays. According to the report by Ken Rosenthal, the Brewers had previously shown interest in Smith last winter, but he ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Blue Jays.

Smith just recently came off the disabled list a few days ago after having shoulder inflammation. His numbers haven’t been good since the All-Star break, but this could be because of the shoulder issues. Overall, Smith owns a 3-0 record, with a 3.58 ERA, and a 1.16 WHIP. In 32 2/3 innings this season. He has punched out 49 batters while only walking eight. Smith,33, is in his 11th season in the big leagues and has been a serviceable reliever. He has a distinct side-arm delivery, which can be tough for hitters to pick up.

He is yet another bullpen option David Stearns and the Brewers could pull the trigger on by the non-waiver trade deadline. The trade deadline is July 31st at 3 p.m. CST.

