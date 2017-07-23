Brewers end Phillies series with 6-3 loss

PHILADELPHIA — The Milwaukee Brewers were unable to keep momentum from a win the night before, falling 6-3 in the series finale to the Philadelphia Phillies Sunday afternoon.

The Brewers had just ended a season-long six-game losing streak, but came out flat in Sunday’s loss. Junior Guerra tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs on five hits while walking three batters.

“The most important thing is keeping a strong mindset,” said Guerra through his translator. “When things are going down, you don’t get down on yourself. Keep thinking positive, keep working hard and hope that things turn around.”

The Phillies scored four runs in the fifth inning thanks to a two-run homer from Nick Williams and Howie Kendrick’s go-ahead single. Their starting pitching was much more successful than Milwaukee’s as well, with Jerad Eickhoff allowing just two earned runs over six innings, while fanning six.

The Brewers have now lost 7 of their last 8 games, but the road trip continues after a day off on Monday. They’ll head to Washington trying to rebuild their lead in the National League Central, which shrunk to just a half game with the loss. A win by the Cubs Sunday night would bring them even with Milwaukee for the division lead.

