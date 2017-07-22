Report: Brewers interested in Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler

Milwaukee may be in a bit of a free fall, but the team is apparently still looking to make moves to help its chances to win the NL Central and get back to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

The latest evidence comes from ESPN’s Buster Olney, who tweeted Saturday morning that the club was digging into the possibility of acquiring Detroit second baseman Ian Kinsler. The 35-year-old is batting just .244 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs. A four-time all-star, Kinsler won a Gold Glove a year ago for the Tigers.

Milwaukee’s interest in the second baseman comes as regular starter Jonathan Villar continues to struggle at the plate, hitting just .223 with eight homers and 30 RBIs. Backup Eric Sogard, who was playing well before an injury on the 4th of July put him on the disabled list, is expected to return for the club on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Kinsler is the third Tigers player the Brewers have reportedly been interested in acquiring, joining starter Justin Verlander and reliever Justin Wilson.

The Brewers have lost six straight games and have seen their 5.5 game lead in the NL Central shrink to just one game on the Chicago Cubs since the all-star break.

