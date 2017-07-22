Brewers losing streak reaches six games

Make it six straight losses for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell’s team couldn’t figure out Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola in a 6-1 loss on Friday night. The righty went seven innings, giving up just one run on five hits while striking out nine to earn his seventh win of the year. It continued a trend for the Brewers (52-47), who haven’t scored more than three runs in any of their last seven games.

Advertisement

“He was good tonight. I know that,” Counsell said afterward. “But we’re going to have tough match-ups, and you’ve got to produce runs against those tough match-ups. You’re not going to win games scoring one run [very often].”

Milwaukee was in the game through the first five innings, as Matt Garza allowed just two runs on three hits to the Phillies (33-61). But when he was taken out, things fell apart for reliever Carlos Torres. He recorded just one out and gave up four runs before Counsell pulled him.

Philadelphia shortstop Freddy Galvis was the star offensively, driving in three runs, including a two-run homer in the first inning.

The losing streak, which included being swept by Pittsburgh, has tightened things up in the NL Central. Milwaukee held a 5.5 game lead coming out of the all-star break last Friday, but it now stands at one on the Chicago Cubs, two on the Pirates and 3.5 on the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We got beat good tonight,” Counsell said. “We’ve played well. To me, in Pittsburgh we played well, things just didn’t go our way. And we’ve just got to keep at it, man. We’ve got to keep at it. There’s another test tomorrow, there’s a test the following day. [There’s] plenty more tests to come and to pass. We’ve just got to keep at it.”

It’ll be Milwaukee and Philadelphia again on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments