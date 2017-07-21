Stricker hanging around at the British Open after two rounds

The British Open hasn’t seen many low scores today due to heavy wind and rain, which has allowed a number of players to still be in the mix heading into the weekend. Play was briefly suspended after a heavy rain, which lead to puddles on some of the greens. Many golfers are already in the clubhouse, while others are finishing up their second round at Royal Birkdale Golf Club.

After finishing yesterday with an even par 70, Stricker continues to hang around the top-half of the leaderboard. Stricker shot +2 today, good enough for a 72 and puts him currently tied for 28th place. He struggled on the front nine, bogeying three holes and paring the other six. His back nine was more Stricker-like as he finished with eight pars and a birdie. He seems to have figured out hole 17, as he’s birdied it both days. On the other hand, he’s struggled on hole 6, bogeying it both rounds. Stricker should make the cut, as the projected cut is sitting at +5 to make the weekend.

Advertisement

Jordan Spieth is still currently holding on to the lead, as he’s -1 today through 13 holes and -6 under for the tournament. Matt Kuchar and Brooks Koepka are also still high on the leaderboard, as they are tied for second. Kuchar is in the clubhouse, as he shot +1 for the day, but is -4 for the tournament. Koepka, this years U.S. Open Champion, is +1 through 11 holes today, and is also -4 for the tournament.

Notables

Rory Mcllroy -1 for the tournament

Bubba Watson E for the tournament

Defending champion Henrik Stenson E for the tournament

Ernie Els +1 for the tournament

Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler +2 for the tournament

Dustin Johnson +3 for the tournament

Phil Mickelson +10 for the tournament

Related

Comments

comments