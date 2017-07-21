Report: Brewers linked to another bullpen arm

The Brewers once again are reported to have interest in another relief pitcher. This time it’s Mets closer Addison Reed according to Marc Carig, a Mets writer for Newsday. The Brewers have now been linked to half a dozen different pitchers, most being relief pitchers. Many of the reports are continuing to say that the Brewers are showing interest, but not aggressively pursuing. David Stearns and his team are keeping their options open and looking at every possible move.

Unlike many of the pitchers the Brewers have been linked to, Reed has an expiring contract at the end of the season. David Stearns has been adamant that the team is looking for players whose contracts that they can control in the future. Reed, 28, doesn’t fit this mold, but he could be a cheaper option when it comes to giving up prospects. The Brewers could potentially re-sign Reed, since they do have the lowest salary cap in baseball.

Advertisement

Reed is 1-2 this season with an ERA of 2.35 and a WHIP of 1.02 with 47 strikeouts in 46 innings. He has converted 16 of his 18 save opportunities.

Related

Comments

comments