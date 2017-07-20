Report: Brewers showing interest in former Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander

According to Bleacher Report, the Brewers are now showing interest in another Detroit Tigers pitcher, Justin Verlander. Earlier this July, the Brewers were reported to have interest in Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Sonny Gray. This may have changed since the Houston Astros are now being named as the team aggressively trying to acquire Gray. Verlander is the second Tigers pitcher the Brewers have been reported to have an interest in. Tigers closer Justin Wilson was the other pitcher the Brewers were rumored to be interested in earlier today.

Verlander would be under contract until after the 2019 season, one thing the Brewers organization is looking for. He is due a substantial amount of money over the rest of his career, 67 million over the next two plus seasons. Verlander, 34, is struggling this season after posting a great season last year, where he arguably should have won the Cy Young Award. He is 5-7 with an ERA of 4.54 and a WHIP of 1.47. In 117 innings this season, he has struck out 111 and walked 55 batters.

Advertisement

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to acquire a haul of prospects for the six -time All-Star. The Brewers may have to give up more than the want to to acquire an aging pitcher, who hasn’t had consistent success since 2013. Brewers fans will have to wait and see what moves David Stearns and the Brewers organization make by the non-waiver trade deadline.

Related

Comments

comments