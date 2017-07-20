Report: Brewers interested in Tigers closer

The Brewers are one of three teams that have been showing interest in Detroit Tigers closer Justin Wilson, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. The Tigers are starting to move into a “rebuilding mode” after trading veteran J.D. Martinez earlier this week. Justin Verlander as well as Wilson are other veterans the team may be parting ways with before the non-waiver trade deadline.

Wilson, 29, is in his sixth season at the major league level. He has been a reliable reliever in his career, and has recently been named a closer for the first time this season. Wilson owns a 3-4 record with a 2.75 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP. In the his 36 innings of work, he has struck out 50 batters and converted 10 of 12 save opportunities.

David Stearns and the Brewers are looking to trade for valuable pitchers who would be under club control over the next few seasons. Wilson’s contract would seem to fit with what the Brewers are looking for. He would be under contract through next season if the Brewers decided to pull the trigger on a trade. Wilson is now one of three solid relief pitchers whose names have been linked to the Brewers in the last few days.

