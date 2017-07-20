New faces, numbers added to Wisconsin’s 2017 roster

MADISON — Wisconsin has released an updated football roster for the 2017 season.

Here are some of the more notables changes:

New numbers

S Patrick Johnson — No. 2 (22)

WR Kendric Pryor — No. 3 (27)

WR A.J. Taylor — No. 4 (84)

S Joe Ferguson — No. 8 (36)

OLB Christian Bell — No. 55 (49)

New freshmen numbers

WR Danny Davis III — No. 6

QB Jack Coan — No. 10

QB Danny Vanden Boom — No. 15

CB Faion Hicks — No. 20

WR Cade Green — No. 22

RB Jonathan Taylor — No. 23

CB Madison Cone — No. 24

S Scott Nelson — No. 25

LB Izayah Green-May — No. 50

LS Adam Bay — No. 51

OL Logan Bruss — No. 60

OL Tyler Beach — No. 65

DE Aaron Vopal — No. 69

OL Alex Fenton — No. 73

OL Kayden Lyles — No. 76

WR Emmet Perry — No. 82

TE Jake Ferguson — No. 84

WR Deron Harrell — No. 89

Bulking up

Wisconsin is all about the big guys and several have added a significant amount of weight from what they were listed at prior to last season.

LT David Edwards — +30 to 315 lbs

RT Patrick Kasl — +34 to 325 lbs

C Tyler Biadasz — +25 to 316 lbs

LT Cole Van Lanen — +20 to 307 lbs

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk — +29 to 306 lbs

DE Billy Hirschfeld — +15 to 305 lbs

ILB Arrington Farrar — +17 to 237 lbs

ILB Griffin Grady — +14 to 225 lbs

RB Bradrick Shaw — +9 to 220 lbs

RB Chris James — +11 to 219 lbs

WR Quintez Cephus — +10 to 205 lbs

WR A.J. Taylor — +8 to 202 lbs

WR George Rushing — +8 to 200 lbs

S Natrell Jamerson — +10 to 198 lbs

No longer around

Offseason attrition is normal in college football, and Wisconsin had its share before and after spring practice.

(* indicates a walk-on)

* TE Mitchell Herl

DE Jake Hescock (transfer)

* LB Max Praschak (transfer to UW-River Falls)

* RB Troy Laufenberg

* S Bret Verstegen

* WR Jack Popp

LB Dallas Jeanty (transfer)

* OL Kelly Thomas

OL Kevin Estes (medical non-counter waiver being pursued)

* Ian Dretzka

