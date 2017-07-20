Knebel blows the save, Brewers lose their fourth straight

A disappointing start to the second half of the season continued Wednesday night for the Milwaukee Brewers in a 3-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 10 innings.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club was in position to snap a three-game losing streak when he handed the ball to closer Corey Knebel in the ninth inning and holding a 2-1 lead. But after retiring the first batter, the lone Milwaukee all-star allowed three straight hitters to reach base, and the Pirates tied things up. Then, in the 10th inning, reliever Jared Hughes gave up a walk-off single to rookie Max Maroff to end the game.

The loss wasted good nights from starter Zach Davies and right fielder Domingo Santana.

Davies made it seven innings, giving up just one unearned run on eight hits, a performance Counsell called one of his best of the season. Santana, hitting at the top of the lineup, was 3-of-5 on the night and scored both of Milwaukee’s runs, including a solo home run in the eighth inning to give them the lead.

The Brewers dropped to 3-8 in extra innings this year, while also sitting at just 11-13 in 1-run games.

Milwaukee’s lead in the NL Central is now just 1.5 games on the Chicago Cubs, who have won six straight.

The Crew will try to salvage one game of their four-game set with the Pirates this afternoon in Pittsburgh.

