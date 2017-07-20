Stricker solid in British Open first round

The British Open also known as “The Open” started today and over half of the golfers have already finished up their first round. The British Open is the third major during the golf season. The co-leaders in the clubhouse are Jordan Spieth and this year’s U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka, who shot a -5 under 65. Fan favorite Matt Kuchar is also at -5 under through 11 holes.

Wisconsin’s own Steve Stricker made the trip across the pond to compete in the tournament. Stricker shot a even par 70, which currently has him tied for 34th. On the front nine, Stricker compiled seven pars and two bogeys. He finished his back nine with three birdies, one bogey, and five pars. Stricker is still searching for his first major championship win.

Notables

Hideki Matsuyama shot -2 for the day

Henrik Stenson shot -1 for the day

Jason Day is -1 through thirteen holes

Rickie Fowler is E through twelve holes

Dustin Johnson is E through seven holes

Phil Mickelson is E through five holes

Bubba Watson is +1 through five holes

Sergio Garcia is +2 through thirteen holes

Jason Dufner shot +3 for the day

Rory Mcllroy is +5 through seven holes

