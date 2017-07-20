Brewers lose again, lead in NL Central down to one game

PITTSBURGH | In a span of a week, the Brewers have seen their lead in the NL Central go from 5 1/2 games to just one over the Cubs. Chicago has won six straight. Milwaukee has lost 5 in a row after a 4-2 loss in Pittsburgh Thursday afternoon.

Brewers pitcher Jimmy Nelson didn’t have his best stuff giving up four runs on six hits, with a walk and five strikeouts in five innings. Gregory Polanco homered and Chris Stewart added three hits as the surging Pirates completed the four game sweep. The Pirates have won 11 of 13 and moved within three games of Milwaukee.

The Brewers once again failed several times to get timely hits. Milwaukee left nine men on base.

OF Ryan Braun was held out of the lineup for a second consecutive day as the team tries to monitor his workload while he played through a strained left calf that’s bothered him all season. Braun entered as a pinch hitter in the sixth and flew out with two on and two outs. 2B Eric Sogard (sprained left ankle) could rejoin the team during its weekend series in Philadelphia.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (4-4) starts for Milwaukee as it begins the next leg of a 10-game road trip on Friday against the last-place Phillies.

