Aaron Rodgers responds to Greg Jennings’ criticism of Mike McCarthy

Aaron Rodgers has Mike McCarthy’s back.

Days after former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings blamed McCarthy for not having a killer instinct and intimated he was at fault for what has ailed the team, the quarterback came to his head coach’s defense in an interview with WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee.

Advertisement

“I think it’s important that when you’re thinking about comments coming from outside the facility, especially by people who haven’t been around the facility in a number of years, you’ve got to take that with a grain of salt,” the two-time NFL MVP said.

“We’re concerned with the opinions of our players and our coaching staff and our organization.”

Jennings, who has criticized Rodgers several times since leaving the team after the 2012 season, said the New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick have the right mentality.

“I’m just going to flat-out say it: If we had a lead, our issue wasn’t the defense — our issue was Mike McCarthy,” Jennings said on FS1’s ‘Undisputed.’ “[McCarthy] would cuff us.

“When you watch New England play, when they have a lead, they go for your throat. They don’t relax.”

Rodgers, who claimed to not have heard Jennings’ comments, said his position on McCarthy has been pretty clear.

“He’s our leader and we follow his lead. We love Mike,” Rodgers said. “We believe in him, and he believes in us. So we’ve got his back.”

Related

Comments

comments