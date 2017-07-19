Packers WR Geronimo Allison suspended for first game of regular season

GREEN BAY | One week before players report to training camp, this is not the news Coach McCarthy and the Packers wanted. Receiver Geronimo Allison has been suspended for the first game of the regular season without pay for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

The suspension likely stems back to the marijuana possession charges Allison faced in December after being pulled over for speeding on Interstate 43 near Francis Creek. He reached a settlement with prosecutors to pay $330.50 with community service requirements. The charge was amended to an ordinance violation.

The Packers open their season Sept. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks. Allison is allowed to participate in all preseason practices and games. He can return to the active roster Sept. 11.

Allison was a pleasant surprise on the field last season. He went undrafted out of Illinois, was promoted to the active roster in October, and had a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in his first game. He finished with 12 catches for 202 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 10 games.

Allison also led the Packers with 91 yards and a touchdown on four catches when they clinched an NFC North title in their finale at Detroit. In the playoffs, Allison caught five passes for 65 yards.

The Packers report to training camp next Wednesday. Their first practice is July 27th at 8:15 on Ray Nitschke field.

