Mallards aid South in Northwoods League All Star Game win

WAUSAU, Wis. — All three Madison Mallards representatives got playing time for the South Division team in a 6-2 victory over the North in Tuesday night’s Northwoods League All Star Game.

Shortstop Cole Daily finished the night 1-for-3 with an RBI and a walk, while scoring two of his team’s six runs. Outfielder Doran Turchin tacked on an RBI with a 2-for-4 performance, while pitcher Simon Rosenblum-Larson had a more pedestrian outing. The Northwoods League leader in strikeouts, Rosenblum-Larson allowed three hits and an earned run in his single inning of work.

Those performances, combined with a four-run eighth inning resulted in a win for the South. Daily and Turchin played the entirety of the contest, as Madison gets set to resume league action on Thursday night against Wisconsin Rapids.

Home Run Derby

Turchin was also a participant in Tuesday night’s Home Run Derby, in which the North defeated the South 13-11. Players representing each division alternated turns blasting home runs in a nine-inning format, with each batter getting six outs to work with. Turchin was unable to record a home run, with Rochester’s Zach Zubia taking home the title with five home runs.

