Reports: Brewers interested in two relievers

The Brewers have already pulled off their first trade this summer, acquiring Yankees left handed pitcher Tyler Webb. The Brewers are continuing to be linked to starting pitchers like Sonny Gray and J.A. Happ, but now there are reports that the team is interested in trading for other relievers. Pat Neshek of Philadelphia Phillies and David Phelps of the Miami Marlins are the newest pitchers the Brewers are said to have interest in.

Pat Neshek

Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal reports Milwaukee is one of several teams in talks for Neshek, a 36-year-old two-time all-star, who is a native of Madison, Wis. He is most recognized for his funky submarine delivery. Neshek has been a dependable reliever for 11 seasons and has played with six different big league clubs. He has had an ERA under 4.00 in eight of his eleven seasons with a WHIP hovering around 1.00 for his career.

The Brewers are familiar with Neshek as he had a stint with the St. Louis Cardinals, one of their division rivals. He is currently 2-2 this season with a 1.21 ERA , a 0.86 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings. Neshek is coming off of an All-Star appearance earlier in July.

David Phelps

The Marlins, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, still have 10 teams interested in the 30-year-old Phelps, who is in his third year in Miami after spending his first three years with the New York Yankees. Phelps has shown inconsistencies in his stuff throughout his career. Phelps does have experience as a setup man, and has been primarily used as a seventh-inning reliever. He is currently 2-4 with an ERA 3.45, a 1.34 WHIP, and has struck out 51 batters in 47 innings. Phelps should be the cheaper option when it comes to unloading prospects. Brewers general manager David Stearns will continue to look to improve the team and win now without selling the future.

