Preview: Mallards in the 2017 Northwoods League All Star Game

WAUSAU, Wis. — Three Madison Mallards players will be taking part in Tuesday night’s Northwoods League All Star festivities held at Athletic Park, home of the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

Events

Home Run Derby | 5:00 p.m.

All Star Game | 7:05 p.m.

Mallards Participants (Event)

SS Cole Daily (All Star Game)

OF Dorin Turchin (Home Run Derby, All Star Game)

RHP Simon Rosenblum-Larson (All Star Game)

Daily comes into the 2017 Northwoods League All Star Game leading the Mallards in hits (67), ranking fourth in batting average (.345), and fourth in RBI (22). During the weekend series against Kenosha, Daily combined to go 5-for-8 at the plate with an RBI double.

The lone Mallards representative taking part in both All Star break events, Turchin leads Madison in both home runs (10) and RBI (40), while maintaining a solid batting average of .299. His home run count ranks fourth in the Northwoods League, with his most recent blast coming in Saturday’s 8-2 win over the Kingfish.

Rosenblum-Larson sports a 2-1 record with the Mallards, leading the team with 51 strikeouts on the year — the next closest is Dom Savino with 30. Rosenblum-Larson’s last start came in a 10-0 Jul. 14 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks in which he pitched five shutout innings while striking out nine and allowing just a single hit. His 1.06 ERA this season leads Madison among starters.

The entire Northwoods League All Star Game roster can be found here.

Home Run Derby Format:

The competition will feature nine innings, with all participants from each division (North and South) getting six “outs” per half inning

The player who racks up the most home runs after nine innings will be crowned the individual champion

The division with the most collective home runs from its representatives after nine innings will be announced as the team winner

