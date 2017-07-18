Mallards to giveaway Barstool Big Cat Bobbleheads

Earlier this week, the Madison Mallards announced that they would be giving away the first-ever Barstool Sports Big Cat bobblehead to all fans that purchase a Great Dane Duck Blind general admission ticket. The Mallards plan on giving away the bobblehead during the last home game of the regular season on Sunday, August 13th, against the Battle Creek Bombers. As of right now, the first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CST.

Big Cat (Dan Katz) is a sports media personality who works for Barstool Sports. Barsool Sports is an up-and-coming sports media company. He is a blogger and co-host on the “Pardon My Take” podcast, which is a mix of sports, comedy, and pop culture. The podcast has recently become number one in the ratings for the most downloaded sports podcast on Apple Podcasts. Fans who listen to the podcast are formerly known as Stoolies. A Yabo is another word for a home run, a word in which Big Cat came up with himself. If you tune into Jude Judy this week and next week you may see a commercial, which features Big Cat and co-host PFT Commenter on a commercial spot.

The Mallards had multiple tweets promoting and explaining the Big Cat bobblehead that went viral across the U.S. and had tons of Barstool fans tweeting about the promotion. The Mallards are telling fans that they won’t mail or ship any bobbleheads, and that fans must buy a ticket to the game. There will also be a limited quantity available and a limit of one per person. Fans should call or go online to order tickets to the game, as it will probably sell out fast.

