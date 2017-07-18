Brewers: Injury Updates

The Milwaukee Brewers have a considerable number of pieces that are currently on the disabled list. Starting pitcher Junior Guerra will be activated from the DL and will start tonight for the Brewers against the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:05 p.m. CST. Guerra was placed on the 10-day disabled list after his last start prior to the All-Star break on July 10th. Guerra is 1-3 on the season with an ERA of 4.78. He isn’t the only player the Brewers expect to get back in the near future.

Chase Anderson

Anderson went on the DL after exiting a game in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds on June 28th with an oblique strain. The original diagnoses was that he would be out 4-6 weeks with the strain. As of yesterday, it was announced that at the earliest the Brewers would expect to get Anderson back by the next home stand. The Brewers next home stand is against the Chicago Cubs from July 28th through July 30th. The organization didn’t rule out Anderson returning in early August depending on how he feels once he returns to the mound.

Eric Sogard

Sogard was officially placed on the disabled list on July 4th after dealing with a sore ankle, which had him in and out of the lineup for a week. Sogard has had injury issues in the past and the Brewers didn’t want to take any chances after how well he was swinging the bat this season. He will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Wednesday. The Brewers are hoping everything will go well and have him start one or two games for Low-A Wisconsin. If everything goes as expected, the Brewers expect to get Sogard back for their weekend series starting with the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Brandon Woodruff

Woodruff was scheduled to make his major league debut for the Brewers on July 13th doubleheader in St. Louis. 25 minutes before his first career start, Woodruff was scratched with right hamstring tightness. He is the Brewers eighth ranked prospect, who has excelled in the Brewers farm system the past couple years. Woodruff began a rehab assignment with the Arizona Rookie League on Saturday, and will likely need a few outings to be game-ready. The Brewers don’t expect to get him back until late July. Woodruff could potentially play a role in the starting rotation or bullpen based on other pitcher injury or trade statuses.

Stephen Vogt

Vogt left last night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after a collision at the plate with Pirates pitcher Chad Kuhl. Vogt was hit in the head and bent his knee awkwardly in the collision. Both team trainers ran out to look at Vogt, who was put through multiple tests before slowly walking off the field. During the game, reports came in that Vogt was being looked at for a strained neck and knee. Vogt could be looking at a recovery time of 4-6 weeks. The Brewers will likely recall catcher Jett Bandy.

