Koenig and Hayes finish up their Summer League Schedule

Bronson Koenig and Nigel Hayes have officially finished up their individual Summer Leagues. Both Koenig and Hayes played in five games, the minimum number of guaranteed games in the Summer League format. Hayes and the New York Knicks participated in the Orlando Summer League while Koenig and the Milwaukee Bucks played in the Las Vegas Summer League. Both teams finished this summer with a 1-4 record.

Nigel Hayes

Hayes finished up his summer games much earlier than Koenig. The Orlando Summer League went from July 1st through July 6th. The Knicks struggled as a team overall, but Hayes played well enough to earn an invitation to the Knicks mini-camp. An invitation to the mini-camp is a good sign for Hayes, who still hopes to make the team.

Though his numbers might not show it, he played really well this summer. Hayes only averaged 15 minutes a game, but was still able to average 5.2 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. He also shot the ball 41.4% from the field. Shooting was one area that Hayes has tried to work on in his latter seasons at Wisconsin in the hopes of making it in the NBA. What stood out more than anything were things that Hayes did that doesn’t show up in the box score.

Hayes played really good defense and showed the ability to guard the three and the four position. He also showed good rebounding positioning and passing abilities. He hardly turned the ball over in the five games he played this summer. Like his time at Wisconsin, he showed that he could pass the ball well, especially in the paint. Hayes will start his rookie mini-camp in the next few weeks.

Bronson Koenig

Koenig and the Milwaukee Bucks finished up their Summer League action on Friday night with a loss to the Utah Jazz. Throughout the summer, Koenig showed that he can still shoot and hit big shots. That being said, Koenig did struggle at times for the Bucks. Koenig averaged 16 minutes a game, in which he averaged 5.2 points, 1 rebound, and no assists. He only shot 29% from the floor (10-34) and an even worse 26% (5-19) from behind the arc.

Koenig really didn’t show off any of his passing skill for which he was known for coming out of high school. He didn’t have any assists in the five games he played. He was primarily used as a two guard coming off screens , but also played some point guard. Koenig seemed to struggle guarding in the open floor especially against the pick and roll.

Koenig will need to show that he can play better defense this season in the G-League. He will also need toshoot the ball better than he did this summer. Five games is a small sample size especially when you aren’t getting consistent minutes. Koenig signed a two-way contract with the Bucks, so he will be playing for the teams new G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd. He will also have the opportunity to potentially play for the Bucks during the upcoming season.

