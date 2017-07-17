Cichy, Edwards named to Butkus Award watch list

MADISON — Wisconsin saw two more of its players named to an award watch list on Monday.

Inside linebackers Jack Cichy and T.J. Edwards were each featured on the Butkus Award watch list — an honor that goes to the best linebacker in the country.

Advertisement

This is the fourth preseason watch list Cichy has been on, joining the Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy (best defender), and the Lott IMPACT Trophy (best defensive player in character and performance). Cichy was leading the Badgers in tackles last fall when he suffered a torn left pectoral in the seventh game and missed the rest of the year.

Edwards, meanwhile, ended up leading Wisconsin in tackles for a second-straight year. He earned honorable mention All-Big Ten for his efforts, and ESPN’s Mel Kiper lists the junior as the second-best linebacker eligible for the 2018 NFL Draft.

Cichy and Edwards are two of Wisconsin’s representatives for Big Ten Media Days in Chicago on July 24th and 25th.

Related

Comments

comments