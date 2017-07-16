Nick Williams helps Phillies avoid sweep at Miller Park

MILWAUKEE — While the Milwaukee Brewers were poised for a weekend sweep coming out of the All Star break, Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Williams had other plans.

Williams hit his first career grand slam in the sixth inning to put the Phillies over the top by a score of 5-2. Combined with a win by the Chicago Cubs, it also knocked the Brewers’ lead in the National League Central down to 4 ½ games.

Advertisement

The Phillies’ opportunity was set up by some timely hitting, as they strung together five hits in a row before Williams stepped to the plate. On Milwaukee’s end of things, it was not the debut Tyler Webb wanted, as his very first pitch was blasted by Williams 411 feet to center field.

In hindsight, perhaps Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell wouldn’t have introduced Webb to Philadelphia in that situation. Matt Garza was taken out after five innings of one-run ball and replaced by Rob Scahill, who surrendered three consecutive hits. But that was a gamble Counsell felt was reasonable, given the lack of offense his crew was able to muster to that point. Pinch-hitting Brett Phillips in Garza’s place did result in the outfielder’s first career home run.

Milwaukee would get a chance to erase the 5-2 deficit in the ninth inning after Hernan Perez and Manny Piña singled to bring the tying run to the plate. But Philadelphia closer Hector Neris was able to retire Stephen Vogt, Orlando Arcia, and Eric Thames to secure the win.

Related

Comments

comments