The Neighborhood debates: Derrick Rose or John Henson? (AUDIO)

MADISON, Wis. — With the Milwaukee Bucks and free agent point guard Derrick Rose reportedly having mutual interest in a free agency signing, the boys of The Neighborhood were at odds. Nelson said he didn’t mind bringing on Rose if it meant unloading some cap space, while Eric found reasons to keep Rose off the team no matter the cost.

5:23 | Nelson isn’t having any of Eric’s comparison to Malcolm Brogdon

8:30 | Eric keeps bringing up the 2013 rape allegations

10:07 | Nelson thinks Rose could be a great player for the Bucks

11:13 | Nelson challenges Eric to name a better option than Rose

12:43 | The poll results are unveiled

