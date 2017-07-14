Story time with the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are honoring the 1982 World Series team this weekend as they celebrate the 35th anniversary of the organizations only trip to the biggest stage the game has to offer. Part of that was a press conference on Friday morning featuring some of the stars of that team, including Robin Yount, Cecil Cooper, Rollie Fingers and Gorman Thomas.

Though many years have passed since that special summer run, the stories from that time period have not been forgotten. The foursome got into storytelling mode during the press conference and here are some of our favorites.

Yount tells the story of when former owner Bud Selig thought he could get a hit off Fingers in batting practiceYount describes how it came to be that he drove a motorcycle out onto the field at County Stadium following the World Series parade.There were plenty of shenanigans among the players, and Thomas tells the story of how Yount got locked out of his room while naked.Yount on how Thomas would do crossword puzzles without looking at the clues.

