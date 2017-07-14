Report: Bucks, Derrick Rose to hold second meeting

MILWAUKEE — After an initial meeting on Jul. 3 to discuss his fit with the team, the Milwaukee Bucks and point guard Derrick Rose are reportedly set to have a follow-up meeting.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, a second meeting will take place, with Rose looking to sign on a one-year contract. The 28-year-old former Rookie of the Year averaged 18.0 points, 4.4 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game with New York last season.

It should be noted that Milwaukee is currently over the tax apron by about $1.6 million, meaning the Bucks could only offer $5.19 million to Rose, using the mid-level tax exemption. The Bucks could clear some cap space by parting ways with John Henson (as Haynes suggests). Haynes added in his report that there’s “mutual interest an motivation” by both sides to move Henson, the longest-tenured player on Milwaukee’s roster.

