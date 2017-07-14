Bucks to play final Summer League game tonight

The Milwaukee Bucks will play their last game of NBA Summer League action tonight against the Utah Jazz. Tonight’s tip is scheduled for 5 p.m. CST and can be seen on ESPNU. Both teams have struggled in their NBA Summer League games, both losing their first game in the league’s tournament. The Bucks are currently 1-3, while the Jazz are 0-4. This will be the last opportunity that players will have to make an impression on why they deserve a roster spot either with the Bucks, or their G-League team, The Wisconsin Herd.

Rashad Vaughn has dazzled once again. This is Vaughn’s third Summer League and he is leading the Bucks in minutes, points, field goals made, and field goal percentage. He is also third on the team in steals and assists this summer. Vaughn is averaging 19 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 50.9% shooting. Another familiar face playing on the squad this summer is Gary Payton II. Payton has averaged 7.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds, 2 assists on 41.7% shooting. He has also really shown a defensive intensity leading the team with an average of 3.3 steals per game.

First round draft pick D.J. Wilson has also shown why the Bucks organization was so high on his draft value. Wilson has been able to play the stretch four position that is becoming more and more important in today’s NBA. He has shown the ability to be a versatile as well as lanky defender who can block shots and rebound. Wilson still has inconsistencies in his game and that’s been seen this summer as well. His three-point shooting is going to need to improve if he plans on getting more minutes this regular season. Wilson is averaging 12.8 points, 6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 40% shooting.

Sterling Brown has been a nice surprise for the Bucks this summer. The Bucks just acquired the rights to Sterling Brown, the 76ers second round pick, days before the NBA Summer League started. He has drawn some comparisons to Malcolm Brogdon because he is a bigger guard (6’6″) who is athletic and explosive. Brown is also long and lanky, which should give him the ability to guard one through three. Brown is averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 41% shooting.

The only other Bucks to have guaranteed roster spots within the organization are Bronson Koenig and Jalen Moore. Both Koenig and Moore signed two-way contracts, which allows for the Bucks to move them back and forth from the G-League to the NBA.

