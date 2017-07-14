The Brewers to honor the 1982 AL Championship team this weekend

The Milwaukee Brewers will resume play this weekend with a three game home stand against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are the worst team in baseball entering Friday’s game with a 29-58 record, the Brewers on the other hand are in first place in the National League Central with a 50-41 record. Each day during the series, the Brewers will be commemorating the 1982 AL Championship team with different giveaways and ceremonies.

Friday

The match-up on Friday night will feature Zach Davies (10-4) on the hill for the Brewers while Nick Pivetta (2-4)will pitch for the Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CST. The Brewers will be continuing their free T-Shirt Friday. The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a 1982 powder blue Paul Molitor replica jersey. It is also a Miller Lite Beerpen promotional night, so fans 21+ can sit in the Miller Lite Beerpen in right field and receive a free Brewers trucker hat. Friday is also student night, so high school and college students will receive discounts on ticket and food prices.

Saturday

The pitching match-up on Saturday night will be Jimmy Nelson (8-4) on the mound for the Brewers versus Aaron Nola (6-6) for the Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CST. Before the game, the Brewers will host a reunion of the 1982 American League Championship team, featuring a special on-field ceremony. Jerry Augustine, Cecil Cooper, Jim Gantner, Ben Oglivie, Jim Slaton, Gorman Thomas, Pete Vuckovich, Robin Yount and Bud Selig are just some of the guys who are confirmed to attend. The players will also hold a 45 minute autograph session for fans before the game. This game will also be the season seat holder appreciation day. Season seat holders will receive 25% off concessions and merchandise. They will also be allowed early entry into Miller Park for batting practice. The first 25,000 fans 18+ will receive a Brewers coupon book.

Sunday

Probable pitchers for Sunday’s match-up is Matt Garza (4-4) on the bump for the Brewers and Jeremy Hellickson (5-5) for the Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CST. The giveaways continue, as all fans in attendance will receive a 1982 AL Championship replica ring. All children 14 and under will receive a free lunch voucher. The voucher includes a hot dog, bottled water, applesauce, and an ice cream snack. After the conclusion of the game, all fans 16 years old and under can run the bases at Miller Park.

