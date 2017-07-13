Cubs make expensive trade to catch Brewers in NL Central

CHICAGO — The defending World Series champion Chicago Cubs have acquired left handed pitcher José Quintana, sending prospects Eloy Jiménez, Dylan Cease, Matt Rose, and Bryant Flete to the Chicago White Sox in exchange.

The Cubs sit 5 ½ games behind the Milwaukee Brewers at the halfway point of the season, sending their top two prospects (Jiménez and Cease) across town in an attempt to take control of the division and retain their crown. The Cubs are also trying to hold off the St. Louis Cardinals (43-45).

Quintana was a controllable arm the Brewers were reportedly targeting in an effort to take advantage of a surprise season during what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. That public interest may have driven Quintana’s price tag upward, a move that ultimately could cost the Cubs down the line.

Milwaukee’s farm system ranks No. 5, according to MLB.com, while Chicago’s (Cubs) did not make the top 10. It would appear as though the Brewers could still go after another established player and maintain success at the minor league level.

