Bucks fall to Kings in Summer League playoff opener

LAS VEGAS — Despite three Milwaukee Bucks players finishing in double digit scoring, a lack of rebounding contributed to a 69-65 loss to the Sacramento Kings to open the tournament portion of Las Vegas Summer League play.

The 14th-seeded Bucks grabbed just 27 rebounds as a team, while the 19th-seeded Kings had 22 rebounds between two of their players alone (Skal Labissiere and Georgios Papagiannis). Rebounding wasn’t the only issue for Milwaukee, as the defense wore down in the final quarter, allowing Sacramento to take a 21-16 scoring advantage.

Milwaukee was paced by rookie Sterling Brown and Rashad Vaughn, who each finished with 12 points. But for Vaughn, 4-of-18 from the field and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc were far below the standard he set during league play. In addition, the leading rebounder was Reggie Upshaw, Jr., who grabbed all seven boards off the bench. Former Wisconsin standout Bronson Koenig played 14 minutes, finishing with six points.

The Bucks will play at least one more game, however, heading to the loser’s bracket to meet the Utah Jazz on Friday at 5:00 p.m. CT.

