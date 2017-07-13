Brewers officially announce trade with the Yankees

It’s not the big splash that some fans may be hoping for, but the Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade for some pitching help.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reported the team has acquired left-handed reliever Tyler Webb from the New York Yankees in exchange for first baseman Garrett Cooper.

Webb has pitched in seven games for the Yankees this season, his first in the majors, giving up three runs over six innings of work since being brought up in late June. Over his last three years in Triple-A, Webb went 9-7 with a 3.31 ERA.

The club has not yet decided where Webb will start his time with Milwaukee, whether he’ll go to Triple-A or stay in the majors.

Cooper has had a big season so far at Triple-A, batting .366 with 17 home runs and 82 RBIs.

Milwaukee currently leads the NL Central by 5.5 games on the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

