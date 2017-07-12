Bucks (1-2) to face Kings (0-3) in Summer League tournament opener

LAS VEGAS — With the “regular season” of the Las Vegas Summer League complete, the tournament bracket features a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

The Bucks (1-2) earned a No. 14 seed in the bracket taking on the No. 19 Kings (0-3) five games away from a Summer League tournament championship. Milwaukee and Sacramento meet Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Milwaukee enters tournament play led by Rashad Vaughn and his 21.3 points per game, while Sacramento was winless in three games. That includes a 95-92 Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Lakers who were without rookie Lonzo Ball to a groin injury.

A win by Milwaukee means they’ll play against one of the top eight seeds on Thursday night, while a loss sends them to the loser’s bracket for a Friday night game. The championship game will be played on Monday at 9:00 p.m. CT.

