Vaughn solid as Bucks fall to Clippers in Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Rashad Vaughn had 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field, but the Milwaukee Bucks still fell to the Los Angeles Clippers in Monday night’s Las Vegas Summer League regular season finale.

The 100-93 loss also saw rookie D.J. Wilson continue his emergence, finishing with 17 points on 7-of-13 from the field. He was hottest in the first half, where he scored 15 of his points, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

“I was just taking what they were giving me,” Wilson said. “They were sagging off and whatnot, so I was just trying to make the most of that opportunity.”

Milwaukee built up a 13-point lead by late third quarter, ultimately allowing Los Angeles back in the game by closing the quarter on 2-of-7 shooting from the field. The loss drops the Bucks to 1-2 in Summer League action, with their Wednesday night tournament time and opponent still up in the air. They’ll learn that information at the conclusion of Tuesday night’s games.

Neither Jackie Carmichael, Achille Polonara, nor Tyler Roberson saw any playing time for Milwaukee (coach’s decision). Wisconsin product Bronson Koenig played 21 minutes, finishing with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting (3-5 3FG).

