Looking ahead to the rest of July

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the All-Star Break with a 50-41 record, good enough for first place with a 5.5 game lead in the National League Central. The Brewers are on of the biggest surprises in Major League Baseball this season. They were expected to be an average team at the very best in the midst of a rebuild. It appears that the rebuild may be further along than many people expected, which has brought excitement back to baseball fans in Wisconsin.
David Stearns is on record saying that the Brewers are expecting to be buyers at this year’s deadline. The Brewers have already been linked to pitchers such as Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana, and others. The Brewers farm system is extremely deep in the outfield and up the middle in the infield. The organization could easily unload some of those prospects, while gaining pieces to make a postseason run without selling the farm.
The non-waiver trade deadline ends this year on Tuesday, July 31st at 3 p.m. CST.
The rest of July
The Brewers start a weekend series at home with the Philadelphia Phillies after the All-Star Break on Friday, July 14th. The three pitching match-ups have already been announced. On Friday, the Brewers will go with Zach Davies (10-4) against Nick Pivetta (2-4). The Saturday game will feature Jimmy Nelson (8-4) for Milwaukee versus Aaron Nola (6-6). The series will come to an end Sunday when Matt Garza (4-4) faces Jeremy Hellickson(5-5). The Brewers should look to continue their July success as the Phillies are the worst team in baseball.
The team will then hit the road for a three series road trip from July 17th through July 27th. The road trip begins with a four game series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. The second of the three series will be a three game series, once again against the Phillies. They will conclude their trip away from Miller Park with a three game series against the Washington Nationals. The Brewers will then return home to end July for a three game series with the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are currently in second place behind the Brewers in the National League Central.
The rest of July has the Brewers scheduled to play four out of five series against teams with a record below .500. The All-Star break should allow for players like Junior Guerra and Ryan Braun to once again become healthy. Chase Anderson is also expected to come off the disabled list sometime during late July or early August. Whether Milwaukee decides to make moves or not, they should still be hanging around the top of National League Central.
SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Results
All-Star week festivities kicked off Sunday afternoon with the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park in Miami. The Futures Game features the best minor league prospects in baseball. Team USA came away with a narrow 7-6 victory over the World team. The USA team has now won seven of the last eight contests and […]
Milwaukee earns win No. 50, beat the Yankees 5-3
The Milwaukee Brewers have 50 wins at the all-star break for just the second time in the last decade. Manager Craig Counsell’s club got to the mark with a 5-3 win on Sunday against the Yankees that was finished off by Corey Knebel. Just a day after he gave up a walk-off home run, the […]
Yankees beat the Brewers with a 3-run, walk-off homer
Milwaukee could not make it six straight wins, as the Brewers got walked-off by the Yankees on Saturday afternoon, 5-3. Closer Corey Knebel had a 3-2 lead heading into the ninth inning, but couldn’t convert the save opportunity. He gave up a pair of walks sandwiched between a strikeout, and then Clint Frazier drilled a […]
7 RBIs from Jesus Aguilar propel the Brewers past the Yankees
Jesus Aguilar drilled his first career grand slam as Milwaukee took out New York 9-4 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The Brewers trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when a downpour suspended play for almost an hour. When they came back, the Crew tied the game in the sixth inning thanks […]
Sonny Gray or Jose Quintana?
According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Brewers are preparing to buy at the Trade Deadline and have begun to look into starting pitchers Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana, and others. Well Brewers fans, David Stearns has officially change his mind. The Brewers general manager originally said that the team would be sticking to the plan […]