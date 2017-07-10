Vaughn scores 31 in Milwaukee’s 88-83 win against Brooklyn

After a brutal start to their summer league schedule, the Milwaukee Bucks bounced back on Sunday night with an 88-83 win against Brooklyn in Las Vegas.

Milwaukee was abysmal on the offensive end against Cleveland on Friday, but against the Nets they found more success, especially 2015 first-round pick Rashad Vaughn. Playing in the town he called home for college, the former UNLV star scored a game-high 31 points.

“I was just trying to come in, be patient and take what they gave me,” Vaughn said afterwards. “[Once I got comfortable], I just kept attacking [the rim].”

This year’s first-round pick, D.J. Wilson, scored 16 points, including a pair of late buckets to help Milwaukee get the win. He also added six rebounds as the Bucks improved to 1-1.

Rookie Sterling Brown, who was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia, put up 16 points after going 0 of 4 in the game against the Cavaliers.

“I felt comfortable out there,” Brown said. “I just had to get my rhythm back.”

Former Badgers guard Bronson Koenig played just 10 minutes and scored three points, going 1 of 3 from the field.

Milwaukee will take on the Los Angeles Clippers tonight with tip in Las Vegas set for 9 p.m.

