SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game Results

All-Star week festivities kicked off Sunday afternoon with the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park in Miami. The Futures Game features the best minor league prospects in baseball. Team USA came away with a narrow 7-6 victory over the World team. The USA team has now won seven of the last eight contests and twelve of the nineteen All-Star Future games. MVP honors went to Brent Honeywell, property of the Tampa Bay Rays organization, who started the game for the United States. Honeywell went two innings, allowing no hits or walks, and striking out four batters. The Brewers organization was represented well, as they had three prospects playing in the game. Playing in the game for the Brewers organization was Lewis Brinson, Corey Ray, and Mauricio Dubon.

Brewer Prospects

Lewis Brinson

Brinson was the only Brewers prospect to start in the Futures game. He started in center field and batted second in the Team USA order. In his first at-bat in the first inning, Brinson struck out on a full count from a nasty slider. In his second at-bat, Brinson worked the count full and ended up walking. Just a few pitches after walking, he showed off his good speed, and stole second base with ease. In the fourth inning, he had an RBI double and scored a run. Brinson’s last two at-bats in the game were hard-hit fly outs to center and right field respectively. Brinson earned the second highest bat speed in the game, recording a bat speed of 75.4 mph. He was also the only player on the USA team to play all nine innings. Brinson finished the game 1-4 with an RBI, run, walk, and a stolen base.

Corey Ray

Ray entered the game in center field in the sixth inning after Lewis Brinson was moved to left. He struck out swinging in his first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. In his second plate appearance in the eighth inning, Ray grounded out to another Brewers prospect, Mauricio Dubon, at second base. In the top of the ninth inning, Ray committed an error in center field. On a base hit to center, he looked up to throw the runner out at home too soon and the ball went right under his glove. He finished the game 0-2 with a strikeout. Ray may have struggled while playing in the Futures game, but he shined in batting practice before the game. Ray put on a show lunching eight home runs, most by any prospect who took batting practice before the game.

Mauricio Dubon

Dubon entered the game in the fifth inning at second base. He is a shortstop by trade, but is expected to join the Brewers next year as a second basemen. In his first at-bat in the sixth inning, Dubon doubled down the right field line and scored a run. In the seventh inning, Dubon lined one to another Brewers prospect in Lewis Brinson. The two Colorado Springs teammates had a good laugh and were joking with each other. Dubon’s third at-bat ended the game in the top of the ninth as he grounded out on a sharply hit ball to third. He finished the game 1-3 with a run.

