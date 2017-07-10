Mallards fall to Fond du Lac 8-3 (AUDIO)

MADISON — The Madison Mallards lost for a sixth time in their last seven games Sunday night, this time an 8-3 setback against Fond du Lac.

Madison was within one run until the Dock Spiders exploded for four in the top of the eighth inning to break the game open. Fond du Lac’s offensive attack was led by left fielder Eric Gilgenbach, who had four RBIs, including a three-run homer.

Matt Horkey took the loss for the Mallards, giving up three earned runs over six innings of work, though it was the efforts out of the bullpen from Sam Cottingham-Beard and Ryan Schmidt that really cost Madison, as the duo gave up four runs in just three innings.

The loss dropped the Mallards to 1-4 in the second half of the season.

It’ll be the same two teams Monday at Warner Park. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and can be heard on 106.7 FM/1670 AM ‘The Zone.’

Listen: Mike Folta recaps Madison’s 8-3 loss to Fond du Lac



