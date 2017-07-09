Milwaukee earns win No. 50, beat the Yankees 5-3

The Milwaukee Brewers have 50 wins at the all-star break for just the second time in the last decade.

Manager Craig Counsell’s club got to the mark with a 5-3 win on Sunday against the Yankees that was finished off by Corey Knebel. Just a day after he gave up a walk-off home run, the Brewers lone all-star walked the first batter and then struckout the next three batters to get his 14th save of the year.

Milwaukee, as it has all year, jumped on the Yankees early, getting a three-run homer from Travis Shaw in the first inning. The Crew added another homer, this one from Stephen Vogt, in the top of the second. Shaw picked up another RBI in the top of the fifth on a single to round out the Brewers scoring.

Jimmy Nelson got the win for Milwaukee to move to 8-4 on the year. He allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings and struckout six.

The biggest play of the game was one that didn’t count. With Milwaukee up 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Yankees Chase Headley drilled what appeared to be the go-ahead three-run home run. But it went to replay and was overturned. Carlos Torres would strike Headley out and go on to throw a scoreless inning.

Milwaukee finished the first half of the year winning 8 of 10 and own a 5.5 games lead on the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

The Brewers will return from the all-star break on Friday at home against Philadelphia.

