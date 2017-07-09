Mallards snap 5-game losing streak with a 2-1 win at Battle Creek

The Madison Mallards snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday night with a 2-1 win at Battle Creek.

The Bombers struggled to get anything going against starter Simon Rosenblum-Larson, who allowed one run on three hits over his five innings of work, while striking out seven batters. Relievers Davis Moore and Dom Savino backed up that effort, throwing four scoreless innings.

Yet, when Rosenblum-Larson left he was still on the hook for the loss despite just the one run given up. A night after not getting a single hit, Madison failed to push any runners across the plate on Saturday night until the seventh inning. There, left fielder Zac Taylor singled to bring in Maverick Handley from third. Three batters later, a wild pitch brought in a second run, which proved to be the game-winner.

Moore got the victory for Madison, with Savino picking up the save.

It was the Mallards first win of the second half of the season as they improved to 1-3.

Madison will host Fond du Lac Sunday afternoon at Warner Park. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m., and the game can be heard on 106.7 FM/1670 AM ‘The Zone.’

