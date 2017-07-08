Yankees beat the Brewers with a 3-run, walk-off homer

Milwaukee could not make it six straight wins, as the Brewers got walked-off by the Yankees on Saturday afternoon, 5-3.

Closer Corey Knebel had a 3-2 lead heading into the ninth inning, but couldn’t convert the save opportunity. He gave up a pair of walks sandwiched between a strikeout, and then Clint Frazier drilled a three-run homer for the win. It was the fourth blown save this year for Knebel, the lone Brewers all-star.

The loss ruined what was another very good start out of Brent Suter in place of the injured Chase Anderson. He didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning and New York didn’t get anything on the board until the seventh. Suter’s final line saw him go 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out five.

Milwaukee’s offense certainly didn’t help matters. A three-run homer from Domingo Santana in the first inning was all they had to show for the day, while also losing outfielder Ryan Braun to calf tightness.

The loss dropped the Crew to 49-41 on the year, and saw their lead in the NL Central drop to four games.

The rubber match of the three-game series gets underway at 12:05 on Sunday.

