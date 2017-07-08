Cleveland throttles the Bucks in summer league opener

Milwaukee got its summer league schedule underway in Las Vegas on Friday night, and it wasn’t pretty, as the Bucks got smacked 82-53 by Cleveland.

First-round pick D.J. Wilson scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out a pair of assists in his first action.

Advertisement

“It felt good,” Wilson said of debut. “The first few minutes I was pretty anxious, but once I got those out of the way I felt fine out there.”

Fellow rookie, Bronson Koenig, struggled to get much going on the offensive end. The former Badgers guard made just one of the six shots he took, including going 0 of 5 from beyond the arc.

But he was far from alone in that respect. Milwaukee hit just 15.4-percent of its 3-pointers, with Thon Maker connecting on the team’s first attempt before they missed the next 14 from the outside.

Rashad Vaughn scored a team-high 12 points, with Gary Payton II chipping in 10 and Travis Trice adding seven.

The Cavs were led by Edy Tavares with 12 points, while former Syracuse guard Andrew White scored 11.

Milwaukee will not play on Saturday, but will be back in action on Sunday night against Brooklyn.

Related

Comments

comments