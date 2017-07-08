7 RBIs from Jesus Aguilar propel the Brewers past the Yankees

Jesus Aguilar drilled his first career grand slam as Milwaukee took out New York 9-4 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Brewers trailed 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning when a downpour suspended play for almost an hour. When they came back, the Crew tied the game in the sixth inning thanks to a wild pitch and an Aguilar sacrifice fly. Then, in the top of the seventh, they took control. The Crew loaded the bases thanks to three walks by Tyler Clippard before Aguilar stepped to the plate with two outs, and finally took a 3-2 pitch deep to center field.

“I was just trying to be patient,” Aguilar said. “He was throwing a lot of balls. Once I got him to throw a strike straight through the middle, [thankfully] I got on the ball really good, and we won this game.”

Aguilar finished the night with a franchise-record tying seven RBIs.

“He’s a rookie doing this,” manager Craig Counsell said of Aguilar. “But it feels like it’s experienced at-bat.”

Milwaukee finished the night with 14 hits, but the pitching deserves some credit, too. After getting hit in the shin with a pitch, which was followed by the rain delay, starter Junior Guerra exited the game having pitched just 3 1/3 innings and allowing three runs, though only one was earned as Milwaukee committed five errors.

But the bullpen picked him up, especially lefty Josh Hader. The rookie went three innings, and while he gave up his first run in the majors, he also struck out seven of the 12 batters he faced.

“I’ve been saving Josh for the right spot. Today we really got into the right spot with him,” Counsell said. “We got Josh to this game in a spot with rest where we could extend him in an American League game where we didn’t have to worry about his spot coming up in the lineup. It turned out to be the perfect spot for him.”

The win was Milwaukee’s fifth-straight and it moved the Brewers nine games above .500. Their lead in the NL Central remained at 4.5 games on Chicago.

Milwaukee and New York will play against Saturday afternoon.

