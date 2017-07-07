Sonny Gray or Jose Quintana?

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Brewers are preparing to buy at the Trade Deadline and have begun to look into starting pitchers Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana, and others. Well Brewers fans, David Stearns has officially change his mind. The Brewers general manager originally said that the team would be sticking to the plan and continuing its rebuild until this mornings report. So who should it be? Sonny Gray? Jose Quintana? Someone else? I have seen other sources saying one of the “other” pitchers could be Toronto’s J.A. Happ.
If you look at both Gray and Quintana’s numbers, there isn’t a lot of difference between the two. Both have had good numbers on bad baseball teams their whole career. Their career ERAs both sit around 3.50, they both strikeout about the same number of batters per season, and play in the American League, which means they deal with the designated hitter.
If I’m David Stearns and got to chose which of these two I wanted, I’d be on team Quintana. Jose Quintana, 28, is a year older than Sonny Gray, but at the same time is six years younger than J.A. Happ. He has also been a more consistent pitcher in his career than Gray has. Quintana is in his sixth season in the big leagues and has logged over 200 innings four times in his career and is on pace to do so again this season. In comparison, Gray has only thrown over 200 innings twice in his career. Quintana has also never had a major injury in his career, while Gray has been plagued by injuries since 2015. Gray is also a smaller pitcher as he goes 5’10” and 190 pounds and smaller pitchers have had durability issues like Tim Lincecum.
Both guys would be under team control for the next two seasons. Gray is eligible for arbitration after this season for the next couple of years and should be due to make more money than his current 3.5 million dollar contract. Quintana’s contract would leave the Brewers on the hook for 8.8 million next year, and a club option for 2019 and 2020 for 10.5 million. The difference in the two salaries shouldn’t really matter as the Brewers have the lowest payroll in the MLB.
To me, Gray is the boom or bust move here. Both guys are number two starters on a pitching staff when healthy. Gray also has been dealing with nagging injuries the past couple years, but has the ceiling to be an ace in my opinion. When Gray’s been good, he’s been good, but he has been injury prone. I don’t want the Brewers to be buyers this deadline and trade away prospects for an injury prone pitcher. Quintana is the clear cut choice for me in this situation because you know what you’re getting. The Brewers would be getting a solid starting pitcher who is durable and would be a great compliment to Chase Anderson and Jimmy Nelson. Quintana has quietly finished in the top-10 in AL Cy Young voting multiple times in his career.
Sonny Gray or Jose Quintana?
According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Brewers are preparing to buy at the Trade Deadline and have begun to look into starting pitchers Sonny Gray, Jose Quintana, and others. Well Brewers fans, David Stearns has officially change his mind. The Brewers general manager originally said that the team would be sticking to the plan […]
Report: Brewers prepared to be buyers at the trade deadline
Milwaukee’s surprising success this season has reportedly turned the team into potential buyers at the MLB trade deadline. According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Brewers have begun background work on several starting pitchers, including the White Sox’s Jose Quintana and Sonny Gray of the Athletics. Advertisement The Brewers starting pitching has been solid this […]
Brewers crush Cubs 11-2 in makeup game at Wrigley
CHICAGO | This wasn’t what the Cubs had in mind when they postponed a game back on May 20th. It was a game that shouldn’t have been postponed in the first place (it never actually rained that day). The result? The Brewers beat the Cubs 11-2 at Wrigley Field in the makeup on Thursday afternoon. With […]
Jake’s Take: Brewers should stand pat
The Brewers are on a roll but sports director Jake Zimmermann still says the Brewers shouldn’t make a move. Jake says the Brewers shouldn’t mess with their team chemistry and he agrees with Milwaukee GM David Stearns not to make a major move to improve the team. Click on the audio link below to hear […]
All-Star Break Schedule
The Major League Baseball All-Star Break is only a few games away for most teams. The Brewers will have a one game series in Chicago due to a “rain out” earlier this season, and then head to New York for a three game series with the Yankees before the break. The official All-Star break starts […]