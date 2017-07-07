Report: Brewers prepared to be buyers at the trade deadline

Milwaukee’s surprising success this season has reportedly turned the team into potential buyers at the MLB trade deadline.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Brewers have begun background work on several starting pitchers, including the White Sox’s Jose Quintana and Sonny Gray of the Athletics.

The Brewers starting pitching has been solid this season, even with injuries knocking Junior Guerra, Matt Garza and Chase Anderson out for extended periods of time. As of Friday, the starters ERA was 4.09, ranking seventh in the majors.

As for the guys the team is reportedly looking at, the 27-year-old Gray is 4-4 with a 4.00 ERA and is in the final year of his contract, while the 28-year-old Quintana is just 4-8 on the season with a 4.45 ERA and he’s got two years left on his deal.

Thought to still be a few years away from contending, the Brewers are 48-40 and own a 4.5 game lead in the NL Central.

The trade deadline is July 31.

