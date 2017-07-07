Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I got loyalty inside my DNA’

Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn’t even started playing under the 4-year, $100 million contract extension he got last September and already there’s talk of him leaving Milwaukee.

NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski was on ESPN’s “Russillo Show” this week and suggested that the clock on Antetokounmpo and the Bucks has started ticking, with those around the league already trying to figure a way to get him out of Milwaukee.

Wojnarowski pointed toward the messy situation inside the front office where the search for a new general manager was largely viewed as a disaster around the league, with the Bucks bypassing GM-to-be Justin Zanik and promoting little known Jon Horst to the top spot.

“Milwaukee’s going to go through this with the Greek Freak,” Wojnarowski said. “That day’s coming, right? Where he’s going to look and say, ‘Where is this organization? What are they doing here?’ Like, you don’t think Giannis has been watching what went on there for the last several months? Of what they allowed to go on with the front office? He’s watching it. And the clock has started.”

The potential for star players to move on has ratcheted up in recent years, first with LeBron James taking his talents from Cleveland to Miami, and then Kevin Durant bolting Oklahoma City for Golden State, and most recently, Gordon Hayward saying goodbye to Utah in favor of Boston.

The stigma attached to those who shun theier hometown team in a desperate search for a championship could very well be gone by the time Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent in 2021. And if the Bucks’ front office is in disarray at that point, and the team is still trying to #ownthefuture instead of winning big in the present, it would be hard to fault him for leaving. But for now at least, the Greek Freak has eyes only for Milwaukee, and he took to Twitter on Thursday night to express that.

