Bucks Summer League action kicks off tonight

The NBA draft has come and gone and NBA Summer Leagues are underway. The Milwaukee Bucks will start their Summer League season tonight at 5:30 CST against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the game can be seen on ESPN 2. The Bucks will play in the Las Vegas Summer League that goes from July 7th-17th. The Bucks have put together an interesting roster for this exhibition season.
Fans should recognize a number of players on the Bucks roster this summer. Thon Maker will be playing in his second Summer League after playing well down the stretch last season. Maker earned valuable minutes and showed great potential in the playoffs last season for the Bucks. He will be joined by Rashad Vaughn, who will be making his third appearance on the Milwaukee summer team. This should be a make or break season for Vaughn as his contract has a club option after this up-coming season. Vaughn was seen as a boom or bust talent after coming out of UNLV as a freshman and hasn’t had much impact in his first two seasons with the Bucks. Gary Payton II will also be playing for the Bucks this summer after being picked up towards the end of last season.
The Bucks will have first round pick from this years NBA draft D.J. Wilson on the roster. The Michigan product should have plenty of opportunities to show Bucks fans why the organization may have reached to draft him. Milwaukee is also hoping to work out an entry for newest acquired Buck Sterling Brown. Brown’s rights were officially acquired by the Bucks yesterday after the league’s front office approved the trade with the Philadelphia 76ers.
To the excitement of many Wisconsin basketball fans, Bronson Koenig will also be on the roster this summer for the Bucks. Koenig was the first player in Bucks history to ever sign a 2-way contract. Joining Koenig will be another familiar face from the Big Ten Conference, Travis Trice. Trice is the brother of current Badger D’Mitrik Trice and formerly played under Tom Izzo at Michigan State. Another guy on the roster that fans may recognize is Reggie Upshaw Jr. He lead the 15th seeded Middle Tennessee State team to a win over the 2nd seeded Michigan State Spartans last march.
Many experts around the league think that the Bucks Summer League roster is filled with NBA potential. Many believe that lots of these players will ultimately make the Bucks new G-League team, the Wisconsin Herd.
Bucks Summer League action kicks off tonight
